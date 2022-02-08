Kristie Lynn Carpenter of Buckley passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was 50. Kristie was born on May 30, 1971 in Muskegon, Michigan to Bradley E. & Carol J. (Lehman) Hamilton.
Kristie graduated from Mesick High School and from Cadillac Cosmetology School. She later went on to receive her associate's degree from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City. Kristie had been employed at the dental office of Debra E. Lewis, DDS in Interlochen for the past 18 years. She had many hobbies including: camping, kayaking, cross stitch, playing cornhole, playing cards, but the things she enjoyed the most were horses (barrel racing), dancing and most of all her family.
She married Myron Carpenter on August 28, 2021 and he survives her along with her sons: Jonathon Cilman, Dustin Cilman, Dakota Cilman; stepchildren: Benjamin Griswold, Bethany Griswold, Gaige Saunders, Ashley Carpenter; grandchildren: Abel and Maddie; her mother, Carol Hamilton, and a sister, Shellie Woods; father-in-law, Floyd Carpenter and mother-in-law, Edythe Vonceille Parker and many other loved ones.
Kristie was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Rich Barrett officating. Friends may meet the family prior to the service Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the spring at Yuma Memorial Park in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
