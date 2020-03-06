CADILLAC — Kristie Suzanne Cedarburg of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 74.
Kristie was born May 19, 1945 in Cadillac to Howard Ben and Doris Ann (LaBar) Cedarburg.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1963 and went on to work as a nurse’s aide at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for many years before moving to Florida and working as a nurse’s aide there as well. Upon returning to Michigan Kristie worked at Michigan Rubber and Plastics before retiring.
Kristie will be remembered for her generous and sweet heart. She was a wonderful person who cared for others.
She is survived by her son, Michael P. Titus of Cadillac; brother, Jeff (Julie) Cedarburg of Cadillac; a niece, Barbara (Andy) Massengill of Kentucky; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Kristie was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mark Cedarburg; and a niece, Jennifer Cedarburg.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
