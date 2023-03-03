Kristin Naomi Kent (Belfour) was born in Northport on May 8,1969 and passed away on January 12, 2023 at Munson Hospice House. Kristin was the daughter of Conrad and Martha Belfour and granddaughter of Patricia Bronson. Raised in Leelanau County and graduated from Suttons Bay High School. Married Kevin Kent July 24, 1999. She had four wonderful Exchange daughters; Lynn (Germany), Tiina (Finland), Karla (Denmark) and Diede (Netherlands). Kristin retired from teaching in 2022. She spent her career at Manton Schools teaching 8th grade, 3rd grade and Elementary Physical Education. Survived by her husband Kevin, father Conrad, Grandmother Patricia, aunt Diane Belfour (Denver) and cousin Adam Marcantoni (Chicago). She was preceded in death by her mother Martha. Family memorial to take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Munson Hospice House Foundation.

