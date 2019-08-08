LAKE CITY — Kristine A Smrcina of Lake City passed away August 3, 2019 in Cadillac.
She was born on December 4, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Jeff Arbour) Sandage, Autumn Smrcina; and sister, Lynde (Brad) Chase.
A Memorial Service will be held August 8 at 11 a.m. at Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St., Pontiac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Michigan Animal Rescue League.
The family was served by Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
