LAKE CITY — Kristine Ann Smreina age 77 of Lake City and formerly of Pontiac, passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on August 3, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Updated: August 5, 2019 @ 11:50 am
