Kurtis Bradley Coker of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 64. Kurtis was born March 20, 1959 in Monroe.
He attended Ferris State University and graduated from Northwestern Michigan College with a degree in petroleum engineering.
Kurtis was an avid sports fan and loyal to the Detroit Lions. He enjoyed watching sports and game shows on television. He enjoyed classic rock, especially KISS and was proud to be part of the class that brought KISS to Cadillac. He loved spending time with his children and had an incredible sense of humor.
He is survived by his children: Casey (Bryan Worthington) Coker and Andrew (Amber) Coker; step-daughter, Brandi Rogers; step-mother, Karen Eaton and step-sister, Kathy Eaton. He was a beloved by the staff and residents of the Autumnwood community.
Kuris was preceded in death by his parents Judith and Leonard; siblings, Kandi and Karla.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held by the family at a later date. An online guestbook is viable at www.petersonfh.com.
