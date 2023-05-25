Kyler Dale Ruppert, of Tustin, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Spectrum Health's Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 30.
Kyler was born on June 29, 1992, in Big Rapids, Michigan to Shawn and Lisa (Dickinson) Ruppert. He grew up attending Pine River Schools and became a graduate of the class of 2010. Kyler went on to earn additional training and certification from Baker College and began his career as a Radiographer working with Spectrum Health's Big Rapids Hospital. He later became a CT Tech, and went on to become Lead Tech of his department. On August 29, 2015 Kyler entered into marriage with the former Jena Koetje at Center Lake Bible Camp. The couple added to their family with three beautiful children and are eagerly anticipating the fourth child this September.
Kyler was so talented at so many things. He spent many years playing sports, and especially loved baseball. He got the privilege of playing for his Dad and with his brother, and created many great memories on the ball field pitching and playing first base. He enjoyed beginning to teach his children the game. He was so artistic and loved being creative. He was a great cook and loved to experiment in the kitchen. He loved video games and board games, and loved dominating everyone all the time, with no remorse. This was about the only time Kyler showed no compassion, even to his nieces and nephews. He loved music, sang great harmony, and loved finding new songs for his personal worship time.
Kyler had so many good qualities. Ever since he was young, he loved making people laugh and be goofy. He didn't care who he embarrassed, he was genuinely himself no matter where he was. Everyone that knew Kyler even a little, knew how good and kind he was, and that he truly cared for people and loved everyone. He instantly made people feel valued and he was able to connect with everyone. He was annoyingly positive, and did not find any value in complaining or being negative in any circumstance. He was very good at forgiving and apologizing. He was not even capable of holding grudges. He was a laid back peacemaker, and was very humble. He recognized his flaws, and knew he was imperfect and knew his need for a Savior. He would repent often for the things he had done wrong and relied on God to mold him into a better version of himself. He was not perfect, but he sure would have loved to have been. He loved his God and took that relationship very seriously. He was so steadfast in his faith, and was a pillar for many people to look up to. His faith helped shape the faith of many around him, and we believe that will only continue.
He was a member of Dighton Wesleyan Church, where he attended since birth. He loved being involved in the church and serving Christ and people. He served so joyfully. He recently served as Vice Chair, and thrived on talking theology and weirdly enjoyed the challenge of conflict resolution and finding biblical responses to tough situations. Kyler will always be remembered for his patience and his love for his wife Jena. Everyone knew of his love for Jena since Kindergarten. He faithfully waited and waited on her, and loved her for many years. It took awhile for Jena to get on board, but once they finally got together, they were happily married within a year. He knew what he wanted, and never gave up.
Kyler is survived by his wife, Jena Ruppert of Tustin; his three children, Klaira, Bowen, Havyn, and his fourth precious gift expected later this year; his parents, Shawn and Lisa Ruppert; his brother Devin (Livy) Ruppert; his sister Rachael (Brandon) Bowman, grandmother, Sharon (Dickinson) Smith, grandparents Dale and Linda Ruppert; in-laws Terry and Dorice Koetje, sister-in law Hanna (Matt) Engels, sister-in-law Erin (Thad) Mickelson, brother-in-law Jordan (Addison) Koetje, sister-in-laws Esdeanna Koetje, Kylea Koetje, and Carmen Koetje, as well as 5 nieces and 10 nephews, with another on the way. He also leaves behind many cousins, friends, co-workers, and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David G. Dickinson; his Aunt Sheila Houseman, Uncle Todd Dickinson, and brother-in-law Alex Koetje.
Funeral services will be held at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac, on Friday May 26, 2023 at 4:00 pm, with visitation for friends and family to take place at the church from 2:00pm until the time of service. A private interment and committal will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Jena Ruppert. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
