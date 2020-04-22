CADILLAC — Lamora “Lou‘ Beers of Jackson, and most recently of Cadillac to be close to her family passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Green Acres Retirement Living in Cadillac. She was 87.
Lou was born March 7, 1933 in Detroit to Benjamin Preston and Lamora M. (Lewis) Lemon and they preceded her in death. On December 22, 1956 she married William O. Beers and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2001. She later married Robert Grace and he also preceded her in death in 2019.
Lou graduated from Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan with degrees in Education. She taught for 32 years, the majority of which was in Jackson, Michigan. She had many hobbies including golf, winter and water sports, walking, playing many card games with family and friends. Playing cribbage with her husband Bill and reading in the sunshine were her favorite summer past times.
Lou loved watching sports, especially Michigan football and basketball. Lou and Bill enjoyed many tailgates and games at the “Big House‘. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe and the South Pacific. In recent years Lou enjoyed spending time with her family on Lake Meauwataka and with her family at Green Acres in Cadillac.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn (David) Harnum of Homer, Alaska, Barbara (Jon) Wier of Boon, Michigan, and William Beers of DeLand, Florida; grandchildren, Christy Bergman-Ross (Ethan Ross), Alaina Wier, Gabriel Wier; and great-grandchild, Madigan Ross.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Lou was preceded in death by siblings, Doris Ottlinger, Robert Lemon, and Mary Yeager.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Her final resting place will be Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, Michigan. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
