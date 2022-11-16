Lance Edward Grames of Sanford, North Carolina passed away tragically by a hit and run driver on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Sanford, North Carolina. Lance was 44.
Lance was born on July 25, 1978 in Bloomington, McLean County, Illinois.
After graduating from Cadillac High School Lance joined the United States Air Force. He served for ten years. Lance was a licensed barber and was part of the Welding Technology Program at Central Carolina Community College. Lance enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found hiking with his dog Angel, fishing, camping, and riding his dirt bike. He loved spending time with his son, Tyler and his dog, Angel. Lance was a member of the Life Springs Church in Sanford.
Lance is survived by his son, Tyler Grames of Sioux City, Iowa; parents, Denny and Onita Grames of Manton, Michigan; siblings: Denny (Ginger) Grames of Cadillac, Daniel (Tracy) Grames of Cadillac, Tracey (David) Hodges of Boon, Tabitha Grames (fiancé Robert) of Traverse City, and John Grames (significant other Jessica) of Harrison, and many nieces and nephews.
Per Lance's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life luncheon along with brief service to be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at The American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family or on Lance's GofundMe page (https://gofund.me/af1c50ca.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
