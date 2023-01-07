LaRae Headlee Peters, age 87 of Cadillac, by Faith; went home to be with The Lord at her home on January 4, 2023. LaRae was born on August 5, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to Murray A. and June (Holt Headlee) Cox. She had married the love of her life, Edwin L. Peters (44) who after his retirement was murdered in 1976. She remarried Thomas S. Brown [divorcing him15yrs later ] and then married Richard F. Anderson [They also divorced 14 years later]; her husbands all preceded her in death.
LaRae began her career as a public health nurse in Columbus, Ohio. She worked next as a RN in the Emergency Room at Children's Hospital in Columbus. Later she became a School Nurse with the Columbus Public Schools. She earned a Master's in Nursing at The Ohio State University while her two children completed High School. LaRae worked for the State of Ohio Department of Mental Health until 1976. She was a delegate for The National Organization of Women in Ohio testifying before the Senate.
She moved to Buckhannon, W.Va. with her new husband Tom, and partnered with his Parkland Mining Company located near the Middle Fork River. They ended up moving south to Palm Harbor, FL. with their youngest son. LaRae was hired by St. Petersburg Junior College on July 1, 1980 as a Coordinator in the Continuing Education Department, District Office; and in August of 1986 she transferred to the Clearwater campus as an Instructor in the Social and Behavioral Sciences department where she taught General Psychology, Life Span Psychology, Intro to Sociology, Intro to Marriage and Family Studies, and finally a Career and Life Planning course; LaRae was recognized by the College Board of Trustees for developing various innovative teaching techniques to stimulate interest of her students. She was always generous to students with her time and knowledge. She retired from teaching in April,1996 after Bump's first marriage.
She is survived by two children; Sherilyn Rae Peters of Camden, Maine and William "BUMP" Lee (Bev) Peters of Cadillac, and her stepson; David E. Brown (Sue) of Summerville, West Virginia [From her 2nd marriage] along with her grandsons; Aaron (Rebecca) Longstreet of Sterling Heights, MI and Andy (Vanessa) Longstreet of McBain, MI, with four grandchildren and 6 step grandchildren and their children. She has two surviving Sister-in-laws Mary Lou Schlegel and "Susie" Headlee along with all her nieces, cousins, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, her brother; Marty Headlee, daughter-in-law; Karen [Wall] Peters and two of her stepsons; John G. Brown (Karen) and Ronald Wayne (Kim) Brown. She mourned the deaths of her daughter-in-law, Karen Wall Peters, and her Son-in-law Theo Schmid [Switzerland].
She started her life anew in 2000 in Cadillac [Lake Mitchell], after meeting her 3rd husband Richard F Anderson. LaRae had traveled the World, ie: she "walked" the Great Wall of China and swam with the sea turtles at The Galapagos Islands. She held her pilot's license since 1968 and was a member of the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club and the Clearwater Yacht Club. She boated and sailed in the Gulf of Mexico. While in the Cadillac area, she was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and; Richard and her were both avid fishermen and RV travelers. She loved gardening, and spoiling her faithful companion Wire Hair Terriers (Sunny & Trent).
Memorial services will be held at a later date this spring in Columbus, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the local Meals on Wheels at the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency www.nmcaa.net or, The Wexford County Council on Aging www.wexfordcoa.org and also the AWANA program of the McBain Baptist Church https://mcbainbaptistchurch.com Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Your thoughts and prayers may be left online for LaRae's family on our website at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
