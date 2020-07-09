Larry D. Bowman

SEBRING, FL — Larry D Bowman, age 79, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Sebring, Fl after a long battle with COVID-19 with his wife by his side.

  He was born on September 29, 1940 in Cadillac to Henry and Janet (Scholten) Bowman. He married Delores (Dorry) Low on July 28, 1962 in Southfield, MI. He was a former employee of Avon Automotive before retiring in Florida where he enjoyed water volleyball, petanque, and playing cards with friends and family. He also loved watching and participating in sports.

  He is survived by his wife, Dorry; his children, Jim (Tracy) Bowman of Norton MA, Tim (Debbie) Bowman of Lakeland, FL, and Todd Bowman of Cadillac; and five grandchildren, Brielle (Chris) Brooks, Shaylee Bowman, Kambrynn Bowman, Alexis Bowman, and Brittany Bowman. He is also survived by his brother, Howard (Barb) Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ken Bowman.

He will be laid to rest in Richland Township Cemetery in Lucas, MI. A Celebration of Life will take place later this year in Sebring, FL.

