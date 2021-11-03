O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc.
215 W. Adams Street
P.O. Box 126
Coleman, MI 48618-0126
(989)465-1551
Larry De-Wayne Knapp, 79, of Cadillac, died at home Friday October 29, 2021. He was born November 6, 1941 in Midland, Michigan the son of the late Victor Knapp & Helen (Loomis) Knapp, later known as Helen Crockett.
Larry enjoyed music and was an accomplished musician. He recorded an album, working closely with D.J. Fontana as a tribute to Elvis Presley. He had been employed in the school system as a teacher both for high school students and with adult education in his 40's and then made a second career with The Wexford County Council on Aging as a data base manager where he retired from, a few short years ago. Larry loved spending time with his family & grandchildren and traveling with them. He was a mathematician with a minor in science who had won several awards in both fields.
Survivors include his daughters; Annie & Darrin Nickerson of the Grand Rapids area, Heather & Christopher Kraszewski of Cadillac, Amber & Stephen Blalock of the Traverse City area, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brothers Rick & Carolynn Knapp of Merrill, Scott Crockett of Houghton Lake, 2 nieces and a nephew. Larry was preceded in death by his brother Dean Crockett.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday November 6, 2021 at the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman with Minister Scott Hayes officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of services.
