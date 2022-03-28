Larry Dean Butler of Cadillac passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home. He was 72. Larry was born on August 10, 1949 in Cadillac to Vern O. & Emma I. (Peterson) Butler and they preceded him in death.
Larry graduated from Cadillac High School in 1967 and went on to Ferris State University. He then entered the United States Air Force and served for close to 4 years. After he returned from the service he went back to Ferris State University taking classes during the day and working nights at Kysor in Cadillac. Larry would later get his associates degree from Kirtland Community College. In 1974 Larry started his career with the City of Cadillac working there for 38 and half years and retired as Supervisor of the Utilities Department in 2012. After retiring he worked as the chairman of the Board of Review for the City of Cadillac.
Larry had many interests, such as meeting old friends for coffee, watching old westerns on TV, watching ships dock at ports, and attending local football and basketball games as well as watching games on TV.
On May 19, 1972 in Lucas, Michigan he married the former Vickie S. Iler and she survives him along with their son, Ryan Butler of Cadillac; and their beloved dog Allison; 3 sisters: Sue Gill of Cadillac, Jan (Norm) Butler-Warren of Indiana and Shirley (Bruce) Sewell of Cadillac; In-laws: Carol (Ron) Dykgraaf, Alan Iler, Dennis (Diane) Iler, and Ken (Janna) Iler and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his father & mother-in-law, Kenneth & Alice Iler.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
