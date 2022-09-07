Larry D. Ladd, age 67, of Cadillac passed away at home Sunday, September 4, 2022 after never recovering following quadruple bi-pass open heart surgery over 2 years ago.
He was born on February 18, 1955 at Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Michigan, the youngest of 7 children to Clarence & Margaret (Schenk) Ladd.
He met his wife, Theresa, on February 17, 1980 and they were married in Adrian, Michigan on May 9, 1987.
Larry was a very hard worker having worked at Christmas tree farms and various factories during his working years. He also cut firewood for 25 years to heat his family's home. Larry enjoyed hiking, canoeing, fishing and gardening.
Larry could fix almost anything and built a beautiful home for his family using his various skills. Larry had a lot of common sense and was an honest and faithful husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Theresa Ladd; daughter Jenny Ladd; and grandson Eli Ladd. Larry is also survived by brothers: Howard (Linda) Ladd of Dexter, Michigan, Francis (Cheryl) Ladd of Sand Creek, Michigan and David (Vicki) Ladd of Cedar Springs, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ronald and Dale Ladd and a sister Colleen (Ladd) Albers.
Cremation has taken place per Larry's wishes and no services will be held. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
