Larry Fred Morlock, of Evart formerly of Saint Clair Shores, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Spectrum Health's Big Rapids Hospital. He was 78.
Larry was born on May 8, 1942 to Carl and Virginia (Haist) Morlock in Detroit, Michigan. He was a graduate of Central Michigan University, Class of 1969, when he received his Masters degree in physical science and biology. Larry spent his career teaching science at Lakeview High School in Saint Clair Shores; a role that earned him the Detroit Metro Science Teacher's Award. On August 9, 1986 he married the former Gayle Marshman in Evart. Larry was a past president of the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency serving on the board for over 18 years, as well as serving on the Executive Committee for the MEA. He also was an important part of the Osceola County Youth Advisor Foundation, and former District Governor in '08 and '09 for the Lions Club International. For his outstanding dedication to the club, the Lions, recognized Larry with the Ken Leutzinhiser Award and by making him a Melvin Jones Fellow. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed working in the yard, tending to the flower gardens, taking photos and watching the birds before his eyesight began to limit him. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his devotion as an educator and selfless ability to serve.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Gayle; brother, Marshall (Sharon Fredrick) Morlock of Montana; sister, Pamela Prichard of Reed City; as well as many other loving family members and very close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary's Foundation to benefit the Mercy Health Kidney Transplant Center, the American Kidney Fund, or the Lions Club International District 11-E1. Memories and condolences may be left at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.