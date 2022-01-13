Larry Gail Austin, Sr. of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 67.
Larry was born May 23, 1954 in Cadillac to Russell Lee and Dorothy May (Mowrey) Austin and they preceded him in passing.
He was a Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed watching the games. Larry was known for his coin collection and his sense of humor. Hunting, camping and being outdoors were some of his favorite ways to spend his free time. Larry adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family.
Larry is survived by his sons, Larry Austin, Jr. (Haleigh) of Mesick and Ramsey Austin (Jenny) of Cadillac; grandchildren: Darron, David, Silas, Laylahlynn, Laken, Maren and Waylynn; siblings: Russ (Joan) Austin, Elda (Charlie) Gilmore, Nancy (Joel) Berenter, Lew Austin, Jerry (Anna) Austin, Mary Austin, Laura (Everett) Simerson and Paul (Lynn) Austin and many nieces and nephews.
On July 23, 1977 he married Ronda Mae Johns and she preceded him in death along with their infant daughter, Virtue Vera on November 29, 1987.
Larry was also preceded in death by his siblings: John Jensen, Freeman Austin, Wanda Thompson, Goldie Kay Austin and James Austin and a nephew, Travis Austin.
Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Boon Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Matchinski officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.