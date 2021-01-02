Larry Ivan Johnson, Sr., was born on July 17, 1940 to Ivan A (Scott) Johnson and Dorothy Helen Bell Johnson and quietly slipped the bounds of earth on December 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynda Roberts Johnson; his son, Larry I. Johnson, II (Kathy Grahek); his son, John Alexander Moreland (Flordilhiza); his daughter, Barbara Lynn Moreland (Stephanie); his daughter, Nicole Johnson Hadbavny (Johnny) and his son, Michael Hugh Moreland; his sister, Judy Johnson Gilde (Leonard) and brother, Keith Johnson (Shera). Grandchildren, Trey Johnson, Gage O'Britis, Brandon Munson, Logan O'Britis, Nico DeGuzman, John Moreland, Jr., Brenden Moreland, Keaston Johnson, James Lacy, Kai Moreland and Hope Hadbavny. Great- grandchildren, Alayna Johnson, Mia Rose Mattingly, Eryx O'Britis, Emmalyn O'Britis and Kayden O'Britis.
Preceding him were his father, Ivan (Scot) A. Johnson (Ann); his mother, Dorothy Helen Bell Baker (Richard); his step-father, Richard Baker; his sister, Donna M. Johnson Ringstrom, (Bruce E., Sr.); his brother, Arnold Emory Johnson; his sister-in-law, (Shirley Olsen Johnson); his brother- in- law, Leonard Gilde, Sr., and his daughter, Tracy Marie Johnson.
Larry was a career independent owner/operator trucker with 53 years experience, driving over 5 million miles in all the 48 continental states. His family was his first love and he will be dearly missed.
Due to the Pandemic of COVID -19 a memorial service will be held later this year.
Donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter, The American Cancer Society in Larry's honor or to his family.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.