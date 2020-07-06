Larry Joe Denune
Chris Lamphere

CADILLAC — Larry Joe Denune, of Cadillac, formerly of Benzonia, Michigan, passed away Friday morning, July 3, 2020. He was 57.

Larry was born August 7, 1962 in Frankfort, Michigan to Robert Lee and Augustine (Bramer) Denune and they preceded him in death.

He retired from Earthway in Bristol, Indiana after 18 years. Larry was a backyard mechanic and enjoyed working on cars; a trait he inherited from his dad. He raced street stock cars and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July. While living in Indiana Larry threw memorable parties for the Fourth and loved all family get together and cook outs.

Larry is survived by his children: Larry Denune, Jr., Melissa Denune, Ashley Denune all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Dmitri, Triston, Desaree, Raymond, Destiny, Khloe, Ayden, Analeah, Nazereth; siblings: Laura (Bill) Johnson of Athens, Alabama, Patricia Denune of Bealuh, Michigan and Janice (Earl) Wilson of Shipshewana, Indiana.

In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by four sisters; two brothers; a nephew, Raymond Wilson and several other nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a family celebration will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

