Larry L. Larson, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was 80.
Larry was born on October 2, 1942 in Flint, Michigan to Lowell and Reba (Pavy) Larson. After graduating high school in Tustin, he went on to spend his career working for General Motors until his time of retirement 30 years later. On a snowy January 25, 1964 day, he entered into marriage with the former Barbara E. Mattzela in Reed City, Michigan. The couple enjoyed going on camping trips in their younger years. Larry could almost always be found outdoors whether it was going fishing or hunting, especially waterfowl hunting. He cherished the time spent with his family and his dogs.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara E. Larson of Cadillac; children, Kelly Larson of Lapeer, Andy Larson of Midland, and Rich (Suzette) Larson of Lapeer; sister, Karen Weaver; brother-in-law, Gary Creed; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Reba Larson; and a sister, Lanease Creed.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
