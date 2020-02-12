Larry L. Philips

INVERNESS — Larry L. Phillips, age 79, passed away at home on February 4, 2020. Larry was born to the late Harry and Ethel (VanNatter) Phillips on December 31, 1940 in Cadillac.
Larry worked as a Millwright for General Motors for many years and served our country bravely and honorably as a member of the United States Air Force. He married his beloved wife in 1965 and they spent 54 beautiful years of marriage together, it would be 55 years in May.
Formerly from Michigan, he made Inverness, Florida his home in 1993. He loved to attend United Methodist Church of Floral City, Florida.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; his two sons, Kevin of Ocala, Florida and Brian (Lisa) of Johnstown, Colorado; his daughter in law, Star Phillips of Ocala, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gladys and Evelyn.
Larry was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He will be remembered for his love of classic cars, and especially for his beautiful 1962 Oldsmobile StarFire, which he admired dearly. He enjoyed going to car shows and would frequent them in both Michigan and Florida. He volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital for 25 years after retirement as a patient transporter, where he would drive patients to and from their doctors and hospital appointments. He was a huge blessing to those he helped throughout his life.
Larry loved to trout fish and spend time at his river house in Michigan. He enjoyed 12 cruises with his wife and traveled all over the Caribbean. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
Larry is described as a very kind, quiet person who was always willing to help others and whose compassion never went unnoticed. Larry’s wife remembers him fondly as the best husband in the word and cherishes her many years of great memories with him.
Larry’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family is welcoming guests at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home starting at 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Larry will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at a later date.
