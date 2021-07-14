Larry Leonard LeVeque, 82, of Hoxeyville passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, July 12, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.
Born on February 19, 1939, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Edward and Petrunia "Pat" (Shakinis) LeVeque. He was a graduated of Luther Public Schools in 1957.
On September 6, 1958, Larry married Jane Elizabeth Garlets in Cadillac, MI. They shared 62 years of marriage together.
Together, they raised their four girls, all of which he tried to make the men they weren't. Over the years, Larry worked a variety of jobs in the local area before he established Larry's Sport Center in 1972. Following the stores closure in 1982, he began his own welding business.
A fan of the outdoors, Larry hunted, fished, mushroom hunted, smelt dipping, and spent countless hours in his loader. Larry enjoyed his morning breakfast with the "local guys" and made time everyday for his family. He loved spending time with his family enjoying all Michigan has to offer. He was a member of the Clay Hill Christian Church in Hoxeyville.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his three daughters of Harrietta, MI, Darlene "Dot" LeVeque, Diane (Jon) Fauble, and Donna (Dean) Taylor; his grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Karsten, Elizabeth (Clinton) Jameson, Halcyon (Aaron) Sogge, Justin Wilcox, Sara (Adam) Peterson, Andrew Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Ceara (John) Antonowicz, and Curtis Fauble; ten great-grandchildren, his sisters; Martha (Art) Lawrence and Pearl Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Wilcox; his sister, Leontine "Tina"; his brother-in-laws, John "Milt" Garlets and Gary Sullivan, sister-in-law; Larene Garlets, and nephew; Paul Lawrence.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Larry's memory may to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. SE, Ada, MI, 49301-3701, who cared for Larry and his family.
Friends are invited to the family residence, 6303 South 1 1/2 Road, Harrietta, MI 49638, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm with light refreshments and memories shared.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.oakgrovefh.com
