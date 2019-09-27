CADILLAC — Larry Marshall Cooley of Cadillac passed away Thursday afternoon, September 26, 2019 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 70.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
A full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
