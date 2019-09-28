CADILLAC — Larry Marshall Cooley of Cadillac passed away Thursday afternoon, September 26, 2019 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 70.
Larry was born November 8, 1948 in Cadillac to Marshall and Ethelmae (Disbrow) Cooley and they preceded him in death. On July 7, 1973 he married the former Linda M. Moomey and she preceded him in death on August 7, 2007.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1966 and began working at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics (Avon Automotive) right out of high school, retiring in 2011. Larry began as a volunteer fire fighter at the Cadillac Fire Department in 1981 and after 32 years retired in 2013 as a safety officer. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed county music and western shows. Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren and was always ready for a road trip.
Larry is survived by his children: Karrie Cooley of Cadillac and Adam (Tia) Cooley of Beulah; two grandchildren: Tyler Cooley and Allyson Cooley; special friend, Cindy Gunnett of Cadillac; sisters: Judy Oudman of McBain, Linda (Jack) Marshall, Kathy (Charles) Payne, Karen Cooley, all of Cadillac; in-laws: Letha (Doug) McGraw, Roger (Jan) Moomey, Joe (Carole) Moomey, David Moomey, all of Cadillac, Tom Moomey of Hampton, South Carolina, Darlene (Wm. Cleve) Barkdull of Bountiful Utah, Rose (James) Graves of Appomattox, Virginia, Rhonda (Larry) Shaw of Gaylord, Charlene (Gary) Saunders of Lynchburg, Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters at Cadillac City Fire Department.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Alvin Oudman and Marvin Moomey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cadillac Cancer Center, Dr. Douglas Cox, Hospice of Michigan (Sandy Faiella, Katie Ranes), Sunnyside Assisted Living, Howard and Diana VanAntwerp, Tabitha’s Home Care Compassions and the staff at Dollar General on South Mitchell Street.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Fire Department or Cadillac Cancer Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.