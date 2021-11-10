PALOS HEIGHTS — Larry Matthew Ross Coffell, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, while working in Greene County, Indiana. He was 51 years old.
Larry was born March 5, 1970, to Ross and Hattie (Brown) Coffell in Cadillac, Michigan. They preceded him in death.
Larry graduated from Cadillac High School in 1988. He went on to attend Ferris State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business with a double major in Accounting and Finance on May 15, 1993. He started out working in the hospitality business and won several awards. The last fourteen years he has worked as a Title Examiner, traveling to many different states. He was a hard-working and dedicated employee who was last employed by Western Land Services
Larry was a fun-loving person, and he enjoyed anything that involved adventure. He loved to travel and made several trips to Octoberfest, skiing in Colorado, white water rafting, hiking, camping, taking his sister on vacations, attending the Unity Christian Music Festival, going on an annual amusement park trip, and spending time with family and friends. Larry loved his fur baby, Bruno, and he went everywhere with Larry, including work. Larry was a member of the Cadillac United Methodist Church and growing up he attended several summer church camps.
He is survived by his sister Janet Hicks and his brother John (Linda) Coffell, both of Cadillac; his nieces and nephew: Michelle (Scott) VanHeck, Lisa (Justin) Brouckaert, Tonya Santana and Eric Santana; his great nieces and nephews: Ricky Santana, Riley, Kayla and Rory VanHeck; and his beloved dog, Bruno, who is being cared for by family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion Tim, his sister Laura (Coffell) Santana and his brothers-in-law Rick Santana and Lawrence Hicks.
A memorial service will be held at the Cadillac United Methodist Church Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Judy Coffey will officiate. A live stream will be available. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the care of Bruno, the Cadillac United Methodist Church poinsettia fund or the Lake Louise Camper Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.