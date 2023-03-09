Larry Michael Eichenberg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his home in Brighton, Michigan.
Larry was born on December 22, 1950, to the late George and Violet (Durham) Eichenberg in Reed City, Michigan. Upon graduating from Reed City High School, Larry joined the U.S. Navy where he served honorably as an Aviation Electrician for four years. He returned to Michigan and began his college education at Western Michigan University; where he met the love of his life, Marlene. After marrying, Larry graduated from Ferris State College and began working at the Osceola Inn while remodeling his first home and starting a family in Reed City. He went on to have a successful career for 31 years with Gordon Food Service; moving with his family to Frankenmuth, Ada, and Brighton.
Larry enjoyed family travels and adventures, taking the "scenic route" whenever possible. He had a deep appreciation for nature's simplest gifts, whether it be a sunset over Lake Michigan, birds in the backyard, or hiking nearby Metroparks. Time on the golf course was another treasured activity.
Larry had a welcoming smile and kind words for everyone he met. His love and commitment to his family was everlasting and he was always someone to count on. He was an especially proud "Papa." He took great joy in reading, singing, and playing games with his four grandchildren. Many little ones found comfort in his soft shoulder and warm embrace.
His unwavering support and devotion will be forever missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years; Marlene (Bluhm) Eichenberg, his children; Megan (Chris) Genetos and Timothy (Sarah) Eichenberg, grandchildren; Cecelia and Ryan Genetos, Amsley and Benjamin Eichenberg, siblings; Mary Stanley, Tom Eichenberg, Paul (Judy) Eichenberg, Keith Eichenberg, Steve (Shirley) Eichenberg, and Charlotte Kolodzik, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother; Mark Eichenberg, in-laws; Margo Eichenberg, Dianne Eichenberg, and Edward Kolodzik.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM followed by a funeral mass on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City. A private burial service will be at Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
