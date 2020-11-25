Larry N. Ferrell of Harrietta passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City. He was 79.
Larry was born February 15, 1941 in Logan, West Virginia to Harry H. and Erma S. (McNeely) Ferrell and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Logan High School and soon entered into the United States Air Force. Larry served for four years and began his career at Chrysler afterwards. 26 years ago Donna and Larry moved north and made Harrietta their full time home.
Larry loved having projects to work on. He could be found wood working in his garage or doing a word puzzle. Larry was interested in genealogy and had vast family research done. He also enjoyed bow and rifle hunting and model trains. At the end of the day Larry enjoyed the quiet sitting on the front porch with Donna.
On January 18, 1964 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan he married Donna M. Staffin and she survives him with their daughters, Robyn (Cory) Rivard of Algonac and Kelly (George) Genovich of Warren; grandchildren: Jenae (Mike) Spencer, Joshua (Kathleen) Rivard, Kaitlyn Genovich, Jonathon Genovich; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Jordyn, Avery Spencer; sisters, Margie (Raymond) Muncy of Logan, West Virginia, Janice Jennings of Palm Harbor, Florida ; brother-in-law, David (Delma) Staffin of Harrietta; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Cory Rivard, Jr. and a brother, Douglas Ferrell.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township, Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cory Rivard, Jr. Promise Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
