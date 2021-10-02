Larry Nederveld
Memoriams

Larry Richard Nederveld died after a short illness on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Larry was born on May 30, 1943, in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Joseph and Annette Nederveld.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Charese Nederveld; His sister, Charlene Isham; his children: Tamara (Matt) Stilwell, Shelly (Mark) Bernecker and Todd Nederveld; stepdaughters, Lannette (Allen) Campbell and Bobbie Jo Burgess; grandchildren: Micah, Jael, Isaac, Rebekah, Greta, Danielle, Jessica, Matthew, Scott, Jacob, Dylan and Kalib. Larry is also survived by many cousins, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Annette Nederveld and his stepdaughter Tammi Jo Robinson.

There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GeorgetownHarmonyHomes.org, where Larry's son Todd resides. "In memory of Larry Nederveld" should be noted in the memo section of the donation.

The full obituary can be found at www.mkdfuneralhome.com/obituaries

Cadillac News

