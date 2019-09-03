EVART — Larry R. Clark, of Evart, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. He was 74.
Mr. Clark was born September 6, 1944 in Reed City to Lester Ralph and Alice Harriet (Rohen) Clark. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Evart High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the war in Vietnam. Larry attended college at Central Michigan University and later re-enlisted in the Navy. Mr. Clark retired back to Evart in 2008 from MLP Industries in Indian River. He married Elaine Marie Rhoads at the Free Methodist Church in Evart on October 2, 2008. Larry was a member of the Barryton Free Methodist Church and Forgotten Men Ministries. He received great joy from woodworking.
Larry is survived by his wife, Elaine Marie Clark of Evart, his step-children, Angela Marie (Keith) Rhoads-Hudson of Reed City, Melissa Ann (Lonnie) Rhoads-Herman of Evart, Nathan James Rhoads of Canton, Timothy Michael Rhoads of Canton, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two sisters, Carolyn Joy Kenoshmeg of Petoskey, and Rosemary Clark Johnson of Newberry. Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Susan Clark-Grim.
A Celebration of Life honoring Larry Ralph Clark will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at the Lighthouse Free Methodist Church with Pastor Darwin Mowat officiating. The church is located at 4395 20 Mile Rd. (Chippewa Lake Rd.) west of Barryton.
