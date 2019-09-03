Larry R. Clark

EVART — Larry R. Clark, of Evart, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. He was 74.

Mr. Clark was born September 6, 1944 in Reed City to Lester Ralph and Alice Harriet (Rohen) Clark. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Evart High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the war in Vietnam. Larry attended college at Central Michigan University and later re-enlisted in the Navy. Mr. Clark retired back to Evart in 2008 from MLP Industries in Indian River. He married Elaine Marie Rhoads at the Free Methodist Church in Evart on October 2, 2008. Larry was a member of the Barryton Free Methodist Church and Forgotten Men Ministries. He received great joy from woodworking.

Larry is survived by his wife, Elaine Marie Clark of Evart, his step-children, Angela Marie (Keith) Rhoads-Hudson of Reed City, Melissa Ann (Lonnie) Rhoads-Herman of Evart, Nathan James Rhoads of Canton, Timothy Michael Rhoads of Canton, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two sisters, Carolyn Joy Kenoshmeg of Petoskey, and Rosemary Clark Johnson of Newberry. Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Susan Clark-Grim.

A Celebration of Life honoring Larry Ralph Clark will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at the Lighthouse Free Methodist Church with Pastor Darwin Mowat officiating. The church is located at 4395 20 Mile Rd. (Chippewa Lake Rd.) west of Barryton.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.