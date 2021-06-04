Larry Ray Moore, Sr, age 73 of Manistee died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was born on March 15, 1948, in Muskegon, MI the son of the late Norman Moore & the late Juanita Jane (Seelye) Vanderfvlught. He was a graduate of Cadillac High School and was employed for many years as a truck driver for TJ's Trucking in Cadillac.
Larry was an active SAL Member at both the Manistee & Cadillac American Legion Posts. He also was a member of the Manistee Moose Lodge. Larry enjoyed golfing, Great Lakes fishing, playing in the Cadillac Area Softball Leagues, and in the late 70s, early 80s he was the Cadillac Area High School Hockey Coach as well as coaching youth hockey.
He is survived by three children Larry (Carol) Moore, Jr. of Cadillac, Jon (Kelly) Moore of Lake City, & Lisa (Mark Gibbons) Moore of Cadillac; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother Greg (Wendy) Moore of Boynton, FL.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Reamer of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to the American Legion Post in Manistee or Cadillac.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
