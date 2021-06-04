Larry Ray Moore, Sr.
Memoriams

Larry Ray Moore, Sr, age 73 of Manistee died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

He was born on March 15, 1948, in Muskegon, MI the son of the late Norman Moore & the late Juanita Jane (Seelye) Vanderfvlught. He was a graduate of Cadillac High School and was employed for many years as a truck driver for TJ's Trucking in Cadillac.

Larry was an active SAL Member at both the Manistee & Cadillac American Legion Posts. He also was a member of the Manistee Moose Lodge. Larry enjoyed golfing, Great Lakes fishing, playing in the Cadillac Area Softball Leagues, and in the late 70s, early 80s he was the Cadillac Area High School Hockey Coach as well as coaching youth hockey.

He is survived by three children Larry (Carol) Moore, Jr. of Cadillac, Jon (Kelly) Moore of Lake City, & Lisa (Mark Gibbons) Moore of Cadillac; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother Greg (Wendy) Moore of Boynton, FL.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Reamer of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to the American Legion Post in Manistee or Cadillac.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.