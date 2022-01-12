Larry Titus

Larry E. Titus passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side January 4, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Larry was 74 and spent his life with music, hunting, fishing and mushrooming as his favorite things to do. He was an extraordinary guitar player and was in several bands. Larry was also fortunate to play with many, many other musicians.
Larry is survived by his life partner Kimberly; his son Michael; his brothers Donald (Debra), Alan and William (Anna); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents Donald Sr. and Betty.
There will be a celebration of life for Larry this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.