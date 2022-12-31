On Thursday, December 29, 2022, LaRue Johnson of Marion passed away. She was here 89 years, born August 16, 1933 to Robert H & Irene F (England) McQuiston. She married Harold W Johnson on Feb 14, 1950.
LaRue loved her family & friends, she loved camping, baking, puzzles, & many other things. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt, & friend to all. LaRue was a very giving person & loved by many!
She is survived by her children, Gayle (Johnson) Beebe, Beverly Johnson, Harold L (Lisa) Johnson, Randy Johnson, Daughter-in-law Marie (Nowland) Johnson, all of Marion, and an abundance of grand children, including greats & great great!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Darwin, son in law Dale Beebe, grandchildren, Eddie, Billy, Joshua, Travis, & Shayne.
Cremation is taking place with Cremation Services Only
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692
There will be a Celebration of Life on August 19, 2023 at 3pm for her at 9136 23 Mile Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.