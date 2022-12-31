LaRue Johnson
Memoriams

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, LaRue Johnson of Marion passed away. She was here 89 years, born August 16, 1933 to Robert H & Irene F (England) McQuiston. She married Harold W Johnson on Feb 14, 1950.

LaRue loved her family & friends, she loved camping, baking, puzzles, & many other things. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt, & friend to all. LaRue was a very giving person & loved by many!

She is survived by her children, Gayle (Johnson) Beebe, Beverly Johnson, Harold L (Lisa) Johnson, Randy Johnson, Daughter-in-law Marie (Nowland) Johnson, all of Marion, and an abundance of grand children, including greats & great great!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Darwin, son in law Dale Beebe, grandchildren, Eddie, Billy, Joshua, Travis, & Shayne.

Cremation is taking place with Cremation Services Only

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692

There will be a Celebration of Life on August 19, 2023 at 3pm for her at 9136 23 Mile Rd.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"