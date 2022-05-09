Laura Ann Hibbard (Burnett) of Mesick, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022 at her home, following a brief battle with Cruetzfeld-Jacobs Disease. She was only 57 years old.

Laura was born into a large family on September 9, 1964, in Carson City, Michigan, to William and Grace (Ley) Burnett. She grew up and attended school in Belleville, MI. On July 30, 1994 she entered into marriage with Kevin Lee Hibbard in Traverse City. Laura made a living helping others with in-home care as a nurse for a number of years.

Laura took great pride in being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She had a heart of gold and it truly shined through everything she did. She enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides with her husband Kevin, snowmobiling, mushroom hunting, being barefoot outdoors, and spreading joy and love to every person she met.

Laura is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Hibbard, of Mesick, her daughter: Talisha (Joshua) Fronk, step-daughters: Alyssa (Kyle) Becker, and Jenna (Chris) Trowbridge, grandchildren: Grace, Harleigh, Karson, Easton, Everlee, Holden, and Asher, her siblings: Robert (Roxanne) Burnett, William (Susan) Burnett, James (Robin) Burnett, and Steven Burnett; as well as many other loving family members, friends and those in the Mesick community. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy (David) Lipe; and brothers Daniel and Bruce Burnett.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manson. Funeral services will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, May 14, 2022 also at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Springville Township Cemetery in Mesick. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center (NPDPSC) at 2085 Adelbert Rd., Room 419, Cleveland, OH 44106. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com

