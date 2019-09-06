CADILLAC — Laura Ann Hatt of Cadillac passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was just two days away from her 50th birthday.
She was born in Cadillac on September 2, 1969 to Shirley and Wayne Somes. Later in life, she spent her time as an honored Club Cadillac member, even being part of the board there.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Somes; siblings: Chris Somes, Brenda Somes, and Mary Greer; children: Tina Hatt of Kentucky, Dusty Hatt of Lake City, Tricia Hatt of Lake City, and Cody Somes of Cadillac.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne A. Somes; brother, Wayne D. Somes; son, Tyler Scott Hatt.
Laura was loved by many and will be severely missed.
