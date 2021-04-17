Laura Jean McCumber

Laura J. (Taylor) McCumber, 84, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Laura was born on February 16, 1937 in Ruby Creek (Branch), Michigan to the late Claude and Ruth (Fuller) Taylor. Laura was raised in the Carr Settlement area and the family moved to Scottville while she was in high school. She graduated from Custer Public School in 1955. She then attended and graduated from the Muskegon School of Business.
Laura married the late James E. McCumber on September 7, 1957 and the newlyweds lived in East Lansing while Jim was finishing college at Michigan State University. They moved to Oregon for a couple of years before returning to Michigan. They lived in several Michigan locations; Baldwin, White Cloud, Wellston and Cadillac. Laura worked at Rexaire, Brooks and Perkins in Cadillac and retired from the State of Michigan having had alternated seasonal work with the Unemployment Office and the Mitchell State Park in Cadillac.
She led an active life raising four children and retired with her husband to his family farm in Carr Settlement. As a widow she served as a Trustee for the Logan Township Board. She enjoyed maintaining the farm, flower gardening, hunting, and socializing with friends and family while hiking, horseback riding, biking, kayaking, and eating out at steak night at the Custer VFW Hall. She was active with the senior groups from Hart, Ludington, and Scottville and greatly enjoyed the 100 mile hikes each summer, group trips to different events, and the kayaking adventures. She had recently taken up jig-saw puzzles.
Some of her favorite memories were of the elk hunting trips that she took with Jim in Colorado, where her hunting success exceeded that of her husband.
Laura is survived by her children Kathy Meinhard, Eric (Keri) McCumber, Brent (Lisa) McCumber, Sheila (Steve Jefferson) McCumber. She was grandmother to Allen, Jayne (Zach), Ryan, Bryce, Sam, Charlie, Max and Alex.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, infant sister Shirley, brother Leonard, sister Betty, son-in-law Andy Meinhard, and her husband's parents.
Per Laura's request, there will be a graveside service in lieu of a funeral service. The graveside service will be held on May 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM and will be held at the McCumber Cemetery on Anthony Road in Branch, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, people can make donations to either the Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club (8152 East Washington Rd, Branch MI, 49402) or the Carr Community Volunteer Fire Department (4930 S. Masten Road, Branch, MI, 49402) in Laura's name.
Please visit Laura's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Laura for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
