Laura Jean Steele of Gladwin passed away, Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 71.
Laura was born December 16, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan to Robert and Margaret (Collier) Hoover and they preceded her in death. On July 30, 1994 in Clare she married Gary L. Steele and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.
She was a talented seamstress, creating many dresses for her daughter while growing up and later her granddaughters. Laura also made creative Halloween costumes, dolls and household projects. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Laura enjoyed going to the beach and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
Laura is survived by her children, Jenny (Kurt) Baney, Aaron (Cindy) Steele, Tara (Roger) Steffes, John (Kathy) Steele; daughter-in-law, April Steele; grandchildren: Andrew, Kaitlyn, Logan, Ryan, Chris, Nicholas, AJ, Hannah, Emmalynn, Mylan, and Emery; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Debbie) Hoover, Ed (Karen) Hoover. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Steele.
A celebration of Laura's life will take place Saturday, Sept 24 at Camp Torenta (730 S Lake Dr, Cadillac, MI 49601) from 2:00 to 6:00. Her final resting place will be Joyfield Township Cemetery in Benzie County.
Memorial contributions to help cover expenses may be made to the Baney Family.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
