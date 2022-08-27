Laura Jean Steele of Gladwin passed away, Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 71.

Laura was born December 16, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan to Robert and Margaret (Collier) Hoover and they preceded her in death. On July 30, 1994 in Clare she married Gary L. Steele and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.

She was a talented seamstress, creating many dresses for her daughter while growing up and later her granddaughters. Laura also made creative Halloween costumes, dolls and household projects. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Laura enjoyed going to the beach and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her children, Jenny (Kurt) Baney, Aaron (Cindy) Steele, Tara (Roger) Steffes, John (Kathy) Steele; daughter-in-law, April Steele; grandchildren: Andrew, Kaitlyn, Logan, Ryan, Chris, Nicholas, AJ, Hannah, Emmalynn, Mylan, and Emery; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Debbie) Hoover, Ed (Karen) Hoover. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Steele.

A celebration of Laura's life will take place Saturday, Sept 24 at Camp Torenta (730 S Lake Dr, Cadillac, MI 49601) from 2:00 to 6:00. Her final resting place will be Joyfield Township Cemetery in Benzie County.

Memorial contributions to help cover expenses may be made to the Baney Family.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"