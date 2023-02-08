Laura Wohlfeill, of Cadillac, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 05, 2023 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac, MI. She was 95.
Laura was born on July 28, 1927 to Allen and Josephine (Mordhorst) Curry in Cadillac, MI. As a child, Laura lived in Cadillac, Midland, and Sault Ste. Marie, MI. After graduation, she went to work in Saginaw, MI as an operator at Bell Telephone and later as a photo-colorist at Bosch Photography. Laura married Ernest A Wohlfeill in 1949 and spent her life working side by side with him in the golf industry. They owned and operated 3 golf courses over the years; Green Acres Golf Course in Bridgeport, MI, Butternut Brook Golf Course in Charlotte, MI, and Lakewood on the Green in Cadillac. Laura and her husband finally retired for good in 1998.
Laura was generous, kind, and loving to friends, family, and customers alike. She was small but mighty, and is remembered by many for her sweet smile and welcoming nature. Laura was an active member of the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church in Saginaw and the Bridgeport Community Church, the "does" group of the local Elks chapter, and several other community associations. She used her artistic talent to paint backdrops for local plays, make play-bills, and organize fashion shows for fund raising. Laura also loved to putter about with art projects of all kinds. Sewing, painting, drawing, embroidery... she loved them all and especially enjoyed sewing for her kids and grandkids. For her, the process was as enjoyable as the outcome. She was also famous among her family and friends for her potato salad and scalloped cabbage. Despite her efforts to teach us, none of her children are able to recreate these dishes quite as well as she made them. These dishes were much requested and highly anticipated at family gatherings. In later years, Laura also loved a well-crafted manhattan in the evening and a little trip to the casino now and again, pooling her money with family to play the machines together. Win or lose, it was always the adventure she enjoyed as much as the winnings.
The majority of her time, however, was spent helping her husband run their business and raise their family. If time were a treasure in this busy, busy life we lead, then Laura's life epitomized Mark 6:21, "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." Laura's time and heart were always for her family. Her words and deeds left no doubt that she loved them. She was a loving wife and devoted partner to her husband, and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who never let anyone leave without a hug and a kiss goodbye. For as long as she was able, she was always at the window to wave goodbye as we drove away.
Laura is survived by her children, Hans Wohlfeill (Joyce,) Matt Wohlfeill (Anne,) Catherine Lilly, and Mary Myers (Rick.) She is survived by grandchildren, Gary Wohlfeill (Julie,) Wendy Laratta (EJ,) Andrew Wohlfeill (Jennifer,) Scott Wohlfeill (Lesley Russell,) Adam Wohlfeill (Nina Preston,) Nick Myers (Emily Na,) and Grace Myers (Ben Lichon.) She is also survived by great-grands, Max, Lucy, Ollie, Austin, Kaelyn, Maisy, Nora, and Arlo.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ernest Wohlfeill, in 2003. Also preceding her in death were her four sisters, Evelyn, Alice, Dorothy, and Francis, and one brother, Robert.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:30 with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice.
