MCBAIN — Laurdean Beerens, age 95 of McBain, passed away at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac on December 20, 2019. She was born in Clam Union Township, Missaukee County, on Feb. 27, 1924, to William and Alice (Holthouse) Rozeveld. She married Herman Beerens on June 20, 1947 at the Rozeveld family home on Seven Mile Road, Falmouth. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2002. Laurdean was a former member of the McBain Christian Reformed Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and presently a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church where she was active in the Young at Heart group. She had worked at Riverside Electric in Marion for many years, RLD Coat Factory in Cadillac, and had been a landlord in apartment rentals. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing piano, reading, baking, and loved to have her grandchildren around her and this was when she was the happiest.
She is survived by four children, Phillip (Nancy) Beerens of McBain, Curt (Pam) Beerens of Safford, Arizona, Scott (Sue) Beerens of McBain, and Vicki (Brad) Thompson of Cadillac. She has 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are, John (Millie) Rozeveld of McBain, Harold (Ruth) Rozeveld and Roger (Eleanor) Rozeveld of Hudsonville, in-laws, Esther Rozeveld of Jenison, Harriet Johnson of Marion, and Lucy Medendorp of McBain. Many other relatives and friends are also surviving.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Keegan Beerens, son in law, Dave Williams, siblings, Trena (Dennis) Davis and Ed Rozeveld. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Margaret (Chuck) VanderMey, Alice (Jake) Wonsey, Bob (Gladys) Beerens, Rich (Cora) Beerens, Dale Medendorp, George Johnson, and Greta (Bob) Vernier.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating and burial will be in the Mount View Cemetery at McBain. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth Reformed Church or Hospice of Michigan. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.