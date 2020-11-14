Heaven received a beautiful angel on November 4, 2020. Laurie was a very loving wife, sister and aunt.
She was born on October 31, 1973 to the late Edward and Louise (Schoof) Hoffman. Laurie attended Tustin Elementary and Pine River High School. She received her diploma in 1992. Laurie was a member of the track team. She met her future husband, Karl Fortier, in Cadillac in 1996. They married June 23, 2001 in Cadillac, Michigan. Laurie was a big supporter of breast cancer awareness, she participated in cancer walks almost every year. She graduated from the University of Phoenix and then moved to Florida in 2011. Laurie worked in collections as an office manager. In her spare time, she loved traveling and enjoyed cooking, especially trying new recipes. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she loved watching the Hallmark Christmas movies. Laurie would post daily inspirational's on her social media pages. She was very into fitness programs and working out.
Laurie is preceded in death by her father, Edward Hoffman in 1988, and her mother, Louise Hoffman, in 1993.
She is survived by her husband, Karl Fortier of Naples, FL; sisters, Sue (Gregg) VanNortrick, Tammy (Kevin) Langworthy of Cadillac, Lisa (Jim) Johnson of Marion and Ted Hoffman of Reed City; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Joyce and James Paxton; father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, Dennis and Louise Fortier; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many other loving family members and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for spring 2021.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fortier family, in care of her husband, Karl.
