Heaven received a beautiful angel on November 4, 2020. Laurie Jane (Hoffman) Fortier was a very loving wife, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Karl Fortier of Naples, FL; sisters, Sue (Gregg) VanNortrick, Tammy (Kevin) Langworthy of Cadillac, Lisa (Jim) Johnson of Marion and Ted Hoffman of Reed City; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Joyce and James Paxton; father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, Dennis and Louise Fortier; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the home of Jim and Lisa Johnson, 14967 M-115, Marion, MI 49665. The family requests that all who attend bring a special memory of Laurie.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fortier family, in care of her husband, Karl.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
