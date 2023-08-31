Laurie Marie Koning, of McBain and formerly of Jenison, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She was 60.
Laurie was born on September 12, 1962 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Arthur Alvin and Eleanor Mae (Smits) Fredricks. She was a graduate of Unity Christian High School, class of 1981. After graduating high school, she achieved her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Calvin University in 1985. She taught elementary school for many years at Northern Michigan Christian School in McBain. Later, she spent over 20 years providing Pampered Chef to the community. On June 3, 1983 she entered into marriage with. Rev. Ken Koning in Jenison, Michigan. The couple proudly raised five sons and enjoyed being involved in their activities throughout the years. She had a strong faith in God and worked alongside her husband pastoring Calvin Christian Reformed Church in McBain for over 27 years. She loved being involved in the children's ministry and Sunday School. In her spare time, she could often be found cooking, baking, reading, or singing. She was a very talented artist that liked to scrapbook, craft, and make special blankets. Laurie loved surrounding herself with her friends, family and church family. She had the gift of gab and enjoyed putting a smile on people's faces. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her granddaughter, Aly and enjoyed making special trips to visit her.
Laurie is survived by loving husband of 40 years, Rev. Ken Koning; sons, Kyle (Becca) Koning, Kyric Koning, Kelvyn Koning, Kendyle Koning and Kameryan Koning; granddaughter, Alyana; sister, Amy (Tim) Mannard; brothers-in-law, Larry Koning (Sarah), Dennis (Laurie) Koning, and Gary (Erika) Koning; mother-in-law, Saundra (Dave) Koning- Ives; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eleanor Fredricks; and father-in-law, Norman Koning.
Visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Highland Christian Reformed Church, 9034 23 Mile Road, Marion, MI 49665. Funeral Luncheon will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 beginning at 11 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 12:34 p.m. also at the church. Interment will take place at a later time at Mt. Ever Rest Memorial Park South in Kalamazoo.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Northern Michigan Christian School.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.HoldshipFuneralHomes.com.
The family is being served by Holdship Family of Funeral Homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.