LaVern Allen Cole, age 82 of Reed City, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
He was born September 12, 1938 to Fredrick Donald and Phoebe Augusta (Pendell) Cole in Lansing, Michigan. On April 22, 1961 he was married to Delores Jean Rhodes who passed away in 2015. LaVern served his country honorably on active duty in the United States Army and as a reservist from 1961 until 1967. He was employed with the United States Postal Service at the Reed City Post Office.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Allen (Ruth Ann) Cole; daughter Marilyn Jean (James) Hicks; his sister Joyce (Harley) Killgore; 4 granddaughters; 2 step granddaughters; 1 step grandson; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Delores; his brothers Lyle, Kenneth, and Donald; and his parents Fredrick and Phoebe Cole.
Funeral services will take place at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Church of the First Born located at 310 S. Higbee in Reed City with Pastor Tim Fagan officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. with burial taking place at the Pinora Township Cemetery in Lake County following the funeral service.
