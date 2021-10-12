Lavina L. (Gibson) McKay, of Hersey, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Tustin House with her family and friends at her side. Mrs. McKay was 85. Lavina was born, at home in Hersey, on May 17, 1936, to Kenneth and Ruth (Kushmaul) Gibson. She graduated from Hersey Agricultural High School in 1954. Lavina married Kelvin A. McKay on January 2, 1954 who preceded her in 2004. She retired as a secretary in the Registrar's Office at Ferris State College and later worked a short time at PPG. Lavina was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City, where she was baptized and confirmed. She liked crafting, sewing, flower and vegetable gardening, farming and raising beef cows. Lavina was known as "Nana" to several of the neighborhood children. She is survived by: sister, Linda (Fred) Karns of Hersey; nephew, Kelly Karns of FL and his children, Kenneth and Kaitlin Karns; one niece, Kristie (Paul) Benjamin of Metro Detroit; special young men, Alex and Adam Ridderman & their parents and Evan Stieg and his sister, Kendra Kissane; many cousins, extended family, church family and friends. Lavina is now reunited with her beloved husband Kelvin. She will be laid to rest next to him at Oakdale Cemetery in Hersey. Visitation will be held from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM on Wednesday at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Funeral services will be at 11AM on Thursday, October 14th at the funeral home with family and friends visiting one hour prior to services 10AM to 11. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Lavina's name can be made to: Hospice of Michigan, Tustin House or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Share a memory, light a candle or sign her guestbook on the Corey Funeral Home, in Evart, website www.coreyfuneralhome.com

