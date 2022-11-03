Lavonne Anne Adams passed away on 11/02/2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She is now home with her Lord. She was born 09/04/1930 to Arthur and Lurena (Williams) McNeilly in Barryton, MI. At 16 Lavonne graduated from Barryton High School in 1947. She married Lynn V. Adams in 1951 and shared 63 and a half years together before Lynn passed in 2015. During those years together they had six children, Doug (Elsa) TX, Louis (Dixie) MI, David (Theresa) WA, John (Jenelyn) WA, Sheila (Jeffery) MI, Renata (Michael) MI. And from those six children came thirty-two grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren, (with two on the way) and 10 great-great grandchildren whom she dearly loved. And many, many nieces and nephews which were all special to her. She had a grandson Armahn Adams and a daughter in law Coyla Adams preceded her in death.
Lavonne loved children so much that even before she had any of her own, she went to Michigan State College of Agriculture (which became Michigan State University while she was there) to obtain a teaching degree. She taught for many years in various schools.
Her house was always full with children whether hers, hers with their friends, neighborhood kids, nieces and nephews, foster children or grandchildren. There were always children around her and love filled her house and her heart.
Never assume that loud is strong and quiet is weak. Lavonne had a quiet way about her but she was a strong woman. She was not shy to give love in many ways, the first to offer a meal to someone in need, a sitter if needed, baked goods, she was a prayer warrior for all and she was always eager to lend a hand wherever needed. She leaves behind a legacy of a love of Jesus, love of family, love of friends......love, love is what she leaves behind.
Join us remembering Lavonne during visitation on 11/06/2022 from 6:00-8:00pm at Corey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on 11/07/2022 at 11:00am with visitation starting at 10:00 am at Sears Church of God. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Sears Church of God.
