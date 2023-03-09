Lawrence A. "Larry" Luhtanen of Cadillac passed away Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was 76. Larry was born on April 12, 1946 in Traverse City to Jack A. & Florence Jean (Walton) Luhtanen.
Larry graduated from Brethren High School in 1965. He then went on to serve in the United States Army during Vietnam. Shortly after returning from the war he started his 29 year career with IBM and retired in 2002. After he retired he still did part time work for a company.
He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac. Larry enjoyed tinkering and fixing things and was called upon to do so many times. He had several hobbies including: wood working, riding in his Miata convertible, and going to coffee/breakfast with friends. Volunteering was a part of his free time and he could be found helping out at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park and with the VA support group at the clinic.
On August 6, 1966 in Bear Lake, Michigan he married the former Colleen S. Myers and she survives him along with their daughters: Kristine Jaros (Eric Garcia) of Hudsonville, and Jennifer (Aaron) Mazza of Cadillac; 4 grandchildren: Adam Jaros, Annika Jaros, Marisa Mazza and Chloe Mazza; a brother, James Luhtanen of Traverse City; 2 sisters-in-law: Jeanne Luhtanen of Harrietta and Linda Luhtanen of Northville; In-laws: William Myers of Tucson, Arizona, Pamela (Steve) Hejl of Bear Lake, and Kaye Myers of Portage; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his 3 brothers: Dennis, Jack Duane, and William Luhtanen; his In-laws: George & June Myers and a brother-in-law, George "Eddie" Myers.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Visitation with Larry's family will be from 5-7 PM Friday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
