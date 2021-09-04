Lawrence Albin "Larry" Solce of Cadillac passed away September 1, 2021 overlooking Lake Michigan at Point Betsie in Benzie County. He was 72.
Larry was born August 10, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to Rudolph and Henrietta (Leszkiewicz) Solce, who preceded him in death. He was one of three children with a sister, Donna, and brother, Richard.
Larry worked for Michigan State Parks for 41 years, retiring in December 2010. Throughout his career, he worked at Proud Lake Recreation Area, Bald Mountain Recreation Area and most recently managing Mitchell State Park. Continuing to support outdoor recreation, he was an integral part of the Friends of Mitchell State Park for many years. Larry's love for the outdoors extended to hunting and fishing rivers and lakes throughout Northern Michigan.
Larry was active with Boy Scout Troop No. 125 as a leader and helped with many trips and outings. During retirement, Larry served as the director for Camp Greilick in Traverse City for several years and continued to support the local troop.
With his full beard and joyful nature, playing Santa was a natural fit for Larry for the last several years. He found a new calling in the role and would never shy away from wearing red. He continued the Christmas magic for children year round, both in and out of his suit.
In October 1983, he married Ann E. Souder and she survives him along with their children: Jim (Stefanie) Solce of DeWitt, Kristin (Robert) Guise of Jackson and Dave Solce of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren: Violet and Penelope Solce and Cailin Guise; cousins, David Solce and Jim Connor; and aunt, Millie Connor.
A gathering to remember Larry will be held in the future and details will be announced on the Friends of Mitchell State Park Facebook group.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Mitchell State Park or Boy Scout Troop #125. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.