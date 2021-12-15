Lawrence Allen Mix of Cadillac passed away, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Munson Medical Center of Traverse City. He was 81.
Larry was born December 26, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan to Allen James and Pauline Mae (Morgan) Mix. On November 28, 1975 at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in Pontiac, Michigan he married Jacqueline R. Knickerbocker.
He worked for General Motors in Pontiac, retiring after 43.2 years. Larry was known as the unofficial "Raffleman" at work. In his younger years Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. Making fishing lures was a favorite pastime and collecting antique fishing baits was a newer hobby. He enjoyed meeting friends and family in his garage, where he would craft walking sticks made of God's creation. They were long time members at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jackie; children: Thomas (Vicki) Mix of Cadillac, Douglas Mix of Jackson, Cassandra (Aaron) Lockhart of Elk Rapids, Larry (Natasha) Mix of Cadillac; grandchildren: Joshua (Kari) Mix, Courtney (Richard) Porter, Joseph (Ashley) Mix, Ian Ridgeway, Noah Mix; great-grandchildren: Derek and Alyssa Porter, Harker Mix, Julia and Isabel Mix; siblings, James (Betty) Mix of Oxford and Jeanne (Rich) Vogt of Waterford.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Nichole Ridgeway; siblings, Betty Lou and Shirley.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Ted Turanski. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
