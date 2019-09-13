REED CITY — Lawrence B. Huss, age 88, of Reed City passed away on the evening of September 10, 2019 at the home of his son in Tustin.
Lawrence was the son of Joseph and Mildred (Norman) Huss. He was born in Grand Rapids on February 4, 1931, graduated from Tustin High School, and attended Davenport College in Grand Rapids. He served in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was employed with the Consumers Power Company for 31 years as a tree trimmer.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Gillespie), with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage; his sister, Ardith (Dale) Eastlund; his sons, Raymond (wife Sharon), Michael (wife Leslie), and William (wife Christine); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Alvin; his sister, Arlene (Jack) Erickson; and his son, Steven.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service following at noon at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, Michigan. Committal Services will be held at the Burdell Township Cemetery near Tustin following the funeral and a luncheon will also be served at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Reed City or to the Augustana Lutheran Church of Tustin.
