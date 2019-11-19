LAKE CITY — Lawrence D. Ash, age 77, of Lake City passed away November 15, 2019 at his home.
Lawrence was born November 9, 1942 in Pontiac to Durward and Beatrice (Price) Ash.
He married Claudia Jean Teeple on January 13, 1962 in Pontiac. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Lawrence retired from General Motors in 2007 after 45 years of employment and moved to the Lake City area. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he loved a good debate.
He is survived by his two children, Kimberly (Rob) Gerow of Grand Blanc and Patrick (Angie) Ash of Lake City; and grandchildren, Zachery (Heather) Ash, Matthew Barton, Catrina Ash and Amanda Steven; and one great-granddaughter, Lorelai Ash. He is also survived by a brother, Rod Ash of Monroe and a brother-in-law, David Miller of Davisburg.
Besides his wife Claudia, Lawrence was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Jean Barton; a grandson, Alec Ash; and a sister, Carole Miller in 2016.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Reverend Russell Logston officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Harrison.
