Lawrence Derk Steffes, of Mesick passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021 at home. He was 68.
He was born in Kent County on March 19, 1953, to Lawrence and Beverly (Bruin) Steffes.
Larry moved with his family to Northern Michigan in the 70's. Larry enjoyed motorcycles, or anything with wheels, as well as road trips and traveling. He could often be found outside under a hood, tearing things apart, or tinkering around the house working on anything mechanical. Larry will be remembered for being a dad, a grandfather, and living life to the fullest.
Lawrence is survived by his mother, Beverly; his brother, William Steffes; his children, James (Arricca) Pearson, Lawrence E. Steffes and his three children, Alan (Nicole) Steffes, Raymond Derk, Frederick Fox, Michael Steffes, and Falica Bradford; his grandchildren, Kelley Pearson, Haylee Pearson, Allison Pearson, Calista Maclaine; multiple nieces and nephew; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; his wife, Barbara,; step-dad, Larry Kimble; and a grandson, Scottie Steffes.
Memorial services will be held at later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.