Lawrence David Trowbridge

BEAR LAKE — Lawrence David Trowbridge, 88, of Bear Lake, passed into the open arms of his Loving Heavenly Father, on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Lawrence enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. He worked for many years as a school bus driver and the kids will forever remember his singing. He spent countless hours farming and enjoyed living off of the land. He loved hunting, fishing and entertaining those he loved by telling jokes, playing the harmonica and yodeling. Above anything, Lawrence loved his family. He enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren and would do anything for them. His loving nature and wonderful personality are just a few things that will be deeply missed by his family.

Lawrence is survived by, his wife, Sandra Trowbridge; his seven children, Elzina Rogers, Ralph (Becky) Trowbridge, Nathan Trowbridge, Lawrence (Lea) Trowbridge, Edwina (Jerry) Teachout, Elaine (Bob) Skantz, and Ellabeth (Dave) Porter; his step son, John (Tami) Mackie; 28 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Lawrence is preceded in death by, his parents, Andrew and Elzina; 13 siblings and his ex-wife, Phyllis Trowbridge.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place in the spring.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.