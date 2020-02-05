BEAR LAKE — Lawrence David Trowbridge, 88, of Bear Lake, passed into the open arms of his Loving Heavenly Father, on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Lawrence enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. He worked for many years as a school bus driver and the kids will forever remember his singing. He spent countless hours farming and enjoyed living off of the land. He loved hunting, fishing and entertaining those he loved by telling jokes, playing the harmonica and yodeling. Above anything, Lawrence loved his family. He enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren and would do anything for them. His loving nature and wonderful personality are just a few things that will be deeply missed by his family.
Lawrence is survived by, his wife, Sandra Trowbridge; his seven children, Elzina Rogers, Ralph (Becky) Trowbridge, Nathan Trowbridge, Lawrence (Lea) Trowbridge, Edwina (Jerry) Teachout, Elaine (Bob) Skantz, and Ellabeth (Dave) Porter; his step son, John (Tami) Mackie; 28 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Lawrence is preceded in death by, his parents, Andrew and Elzina; 13 siblings and his ex-wife, Phyllis Trowbridge.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place in the spring.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.